More Than 100 Violations Of The Arab coliation Forces In Hodeidah During The Past 24 Hours
The Liaison Officers’ Chamber recorded more than 100 violations of The Arab coliation forces in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours, including 7 spy plane strikes on Haiss, Al-Faza and Al-Tuhayta.
A source in the Liaison Officers’ Room stated that between the violations, 5 warplanes were flying over Kilo 16, Al-Madina and Al-Mandar , and 12 spy planes over Hays, Al-Mazhar, Al-Tuhayta, Al-Duraimi, Al-Faza and Al-Tuhayta, indicating that the aggression forces committed 16 violations with artillery shelling and 62 violations with different bullets.
Today, Tuesday, the American-Saudi aggression launched 15 raids on several governorates, including 9 raids on Marib and three on Al-Marazeeq area in Khub Washa`f district in Al-Jawf governorate.
It also launched two raids on Kattaf district in Saada governorate, and a raid on the customs of Haradh in Hajjah governorate.