The Liaison Officers’ Chamber recorded more than 100 violations of The Arab coliation forces in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours, including 7 spy plane strikes on Haiss, Al-Faza and Al-Tuhayta.

A source in the Liaison Officers’ Room stated that between the violations, 5 warplanes were flying over Kilo 16, Al-Madina and Al-Mandar , and 12 spy planes over Hays, Al-Mazhar, Al-Tuhayta, Al-Duraimi, Al-Faza and Al-Tuhayta, indicating that the aggression forces committed 16 violations with artillery shelling and 62 violations with different bullets.

Today, Tuesday, the American-Saudi aggression launched 15 raids on several governorates, including 9 raids on Marib and three on Al-Marazeeq area in Khub Washa`f district in Al-Jawf governorate.

It also launched two raids on Kattaf district in Saada governorate, and a raid on the customs of Haradh in Hajjah governorate.