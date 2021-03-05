March 4: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, March 4, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Taiz, 3 citizens were killed and 10 others were wounded, most of whom were children, as a result of artillery shelling conducted by local mercenaries paid and directed by the Saudi-UAE aggressors. The crime took place as children were playing football in the Al-Jumla neighborhood in the Salah district.

In Saada, 3 civilians were wounded by the Saudi artillery shelling that targeted Shada, near the border.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, specialized in monitoring the violations of the aggressors, recorded 121 violations.

The Saudi-UAE violations were the creation of combat fortifications in Kilo-16, near 50th Street and Al-Jabaliya, laughing 3 airstrikes using combat drones on Al-Faza and Al-Durayhimi, the hovering of 4 espionage drones in the airspace of Kilo-16, Al-Faza, Al-Durayhimi, and Al-Jabaliya.

Moreover, 28 violations were carried out by artillery shelling and 83 violations using diverse weapons.

In Marib, the warplanes of the US-backed Saudi aggression launched a raid on the Serwah district.