Aggression’s warplanes launch 31 raids on Marib

The US-Saudi aggression coalition fighter jets waged on Friday 31 raids on separate areas of Marib province.

A security official explained to Saba that the aggression launched 19 airstrikes targeted separate areas in Serwah district

The aggression launched 7 airstrikes that targeted Madghal districts and 5 airstrikes on Majzar district, said the official.

The source emphasized that the aggression’s airstrikes left significant damage to citizens’ homes and properties.