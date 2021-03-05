Two Fresh Yemeni Operations Target the Saudi Kingdom

YemenExtra

The drone forces hit on Friday dawn King Khalid base in Khamis Mushait region and Abha International Airport, army’s spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said.

The air force targeted on Friday dawn with 3 of Qasef-2K unmanned aircraft important sites at King Khalid base and Abha airport, Saree said.

Saree confirmed that the injury was accurate, adding that the strike came in response to the escalation of the aggression and the continued siege against the Yemeni people.

In another attack, which took place on Friday afternoon, the Yemeni Drone Forces targeted King Khalid’s base in the Khamis Mushait region, Saree stated.

“This afternoon, the Air Force carried out a major air attack on a number of important and sensitive targets at King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait with five Qasef-2k drones,” The spokesperson of the Yemeni army said.

He assured that the targets were hit accurately in the wide operation on the Khamis Mushait base.

Indicating that this targeting comes in the legitimate response to the major air escalation of the aggression forces and its comprehensive siege on Yemen.

On Tuesday evening, the drone forces targeted the hangars of the enemy warplanes at Abha International Airport with a Qasef-2K drone and achieve an accurate injury, while a Qasef-2K plane targeted an important target at dawn yesterday at King Khalid base in Khamis Mushait.