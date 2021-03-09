Health Minister meets WFP Executive Director

YemenExtra

Minister of Public Health and Population, Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakel, met on Tuesday in Sana’a with Executive Director of the World Food Program (WFP), David Beasley, and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting Yemen.

The meeting, in the presence of Minister of Planning Abdulaziz Al-Komaim, discussed the current health situation and the catastrophic situation due to the continuing maritime piracy and the detention of oil derivative ships by the US-Saudi aggression coalition.

In the meeting, Dr. Al-Mutawakel called on the WFP to assume its responsibilities towards malnourished patients, especially children and women, and the immediate work on providing oil derivatives to hospitals.