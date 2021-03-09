March 8: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, March 8, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib province, the Saudi warplanes launched 16 raids on the Serwar district, and it conducted two airstrikes on the districts of Majzar and Mahliya.

In Saada, a citizen was injured as he was searching for scrap materials by the explosion of a cluster bomb remnant, which was previously dropped by the Saudi aggressive jets, in the Qahza area. The explosion led to the amputation of the civilian’s hand and leg and resulted in several injuries to his body.

Moreover, 7 Saudi raids targeted the Al-Sawh area, near Najran, and a raid launched on Al-Zahir district.

The Saudi army launched missile and artillery strikes on populated villages in the border district of Razih.

In Hodeidah, a girl was killed by the shooting of the mercenaries loyal to the Saudi-UAE aggressors in the Al-Nasiri area, district of Al-Tuhita.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room stated that the Saudi-UAE forces had committed 133 violations in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours.

It explained that among the violations was an attempt to infiltrate Haiss, the creating of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya, and 9 spy drones flying over 50th Street, Kilo-16, Al-Durayhimi, Al-Jabaliya, and Haiss.

The source pointed out that the violations included 23 violations by artillery shelling, and 99 violations using diverse weapons.