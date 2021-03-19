Yemen Announces the Targeting of Aramco Within the Saudi Capital

YemenExtra

Today, Friday, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced the implementation of the Operation named ” The Sixth of Sha’ban”, which targeted Aramco in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, using 6 drones.

The Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, confirmed that targets of the operation were precisely hit.

The Brigadier General of the Armed Forces also affirmed that their operations will continue to escalate as long as the aggression and siege continue against Yemen.

Brigadier General Saree reiterated his call for all foreign companies and citizens, in the Saudi kingdom, to keep away from vital military targets, for they have become legitimate targets for the Yemeni Armed Forces.

Yesterday, the Air Force managed to launch an attack on an important military target at Abha International Airport with a Qasef 2K UAV, stressing that the hit was on point.

The operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces are escalating in the depths of Saudi Arabia, as ballistic missiles and combat military drones have attacked vital targets, as part of the legitimate natural response to the US-backed Saudi-led aggression and siege against the people of Yemen.

It is noteworthy that the Yemeni armed forces had carried out, on March 7 a huge military operation, with the use of 14 drones and 8 ballistic missiles in the depths of Saudi Arabia.