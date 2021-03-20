FM meets Iran’s ambassador in Sana’a

YemenExtra

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hisham Sharaf Abdullah, met on Saturday with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Sana’a, Hassan Erlo.

The meeting discussed issues related to the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, especially in the educational and health fields.

In the meeting, the Foreign Minister indicated that the military aggression, the comprehensive siege and the starvation policy pursued by the Saudi-led aggression coalition countries and mercenaries, is a systematic escalation aimed at harming the Yemeni people and thwarting all peace options.

Sharaf pointed out that, at the same time, the Salvation Government continues to strengthen the role of government institutions and bodies to ensure the continuation of providing public services to citizens as much as possible.

“Sana’a is still extending the hand of peace from the position of strength and steadiness, not a concession or weakness,” he added.

For his part, the Iranian ambassador praised the legendary steadfastness of the Yemeni people in the face of the military aggression and comprehensive siege that is entering its seventh year.