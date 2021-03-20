Yemen’s Ansarullah Calls on Saudi-Led Aggressors to Free All Tankers in 48 Hours If It’s Serious About Peace

YemenExtra

In a number of tweets on Friday night, Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, called on the invading coalition and its supporters to end bloody aggression against the Yemeni people and lift a years-long blockade against them, PressTV reported.

“We call on the United States, Britain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and their allies for holding a comprehensive ceasefire throughout the Republic of Yemen and removing the current blockade,” al-Houthi tweeted.

He also stressed that the Saudi-led invading collation would have to “release all the 14 detained ships within the next forty-eight hours” as the first step to remove the current blockade against the Yemeni nation if they “are serious about peace and stopping the human tragedy” in Yemen.