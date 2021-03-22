March 21: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, March 21, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

Sana’a: The warplanes of the US-backed Saudi-led aggression launched 4 raids on the Al-Nahdain area, two raids on the Al-Nahda neighborhood, and 3 raids on the Al-Hafa area.

Sana’a: Two Saudi raids targeted Sanaa International Airport.

Sana’a Governorate: The aggressors carried out two raids on the Jarban area in the Sanhan district.

Marib: 13 raids were launched by the Saudi-led air force on Serwah district, 4 raids on the districts of Majzar and Medghal, and two raids on the district of Rahba.

Hodeidah: A US-Saudi raid targeted the port of Salif.

Hajjah: the aggressors carried out an airstrike on the Bani Hassan area in the Abs district

Al-Jawf: 3 raids targeted Al-Marazeeq area in the Khub Al-Sha`af district

Amran: Two raids targeted the farms for citizens in the Khamer district.

In Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room reported that 117 violations were committed by the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries during the past 24 hours

The violations include the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Faza, the launching of two raids on Salif port, the launching of 5 raids by drones on Haiss and Al-Faza, and the hovering of fighter jets and espionage UAVs.

Moreover, 11 violations were conducted by rocket and artillery shelling, while 73 violations were carried out using diverse weapons.