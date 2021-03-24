Ansarullah: Saudi Arabia Misleads World Public Opinion Through Its Initiative

YemenExtra

Saudi initiative aims at circumventing peace and imposing tutelage on Yemen, member of the political council of Ansarullah Mohammad Al-Bukhaiti said.

During his meeting with Al-Mayadeen, Al-Bukhiti asserted that “the conflict cannot be stopped while one of its parties claims that it is outside this conflict,” saying that “Saudi Arabia wants to mislead world public opinion through the initiative.”

According to Al-Bukhaiti, “Saudi Arabia requires our acceptance of imposing tutelage on Yemen, but this is not a peace initiative”. He affirms that the Saudi initiative is rejected given the conditions it was proposed.

“Yemeni forces have, therefore, no option to break the blockade but to hit targets in the depths of Saudi Arabia,” he added.