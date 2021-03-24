YPC denies aggression media allegations about entry of fuel ships

YemenExtra

The Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) denied on Wednesday the arrival of any fuel ship at Hodeida port so far, confirming that the US-Saudi-led aggression coalition is still holding 14 ships.

“All ships are still being held by the aggression coalition until now, and what is being promoted by the aggression coalition mercenaries’ media outlets on releasing the fuel ships are just rumors,” said Essam Al-Mutawakel, official spokesman for the company.

Such allegations aimed at misleading public opinion and covering up the aggression coalition’s crimes and the maritime piracy it practices through the detention of ships of oil derivatives, he added.

Al-Mutawakel confirmed that when any oil ship arrives, it will be officially announced by the company.