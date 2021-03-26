March 25: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, March 25, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah, a man and a woman were wounded as a result of the artillery shelling of the Saudi-UAE forces on civilians’ homes in the Al-Shuhada neighborhood in Al-Hali District.

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, specialized in monitoring violations committed by the Saudi-UAE aggressors, recorded 166 violations.

The violations include launching several bombs by drones against Al-Tuhita, the hovering of 3 espionage drones in the airspace of Al-Durayhimi and Al-Tuhita, in addition to 21 violations by artillery shelling and 141 violations using diverse weapons.

In Marib, the US-backed Saudi aggression launched 11 raids on the districts of Serwah and Majzar.

In Hajjah, the aggressive forces launched 3 raids on the Bani Hassan area in the Abs district.

In Al-Jawf, it carried out 3 airstrikes on the Khub Al-Sha’af district.