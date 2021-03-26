Sana’a International Director :Over 400,000 Patients Unable to Travel for Treatment

YemenExtra

More than 400,000 patients with incurable diseases are unable to travel for treatment, the Director-General of Sana’a International Airport Khaled Al-Shayef said on Wednesday.

Speaking to Al-Masirah television, Al-Shayef explained that thousands of civilians wounded as a result of the US-Saudi aggression’s raids are threatened with a permanent disability. These patients are not traveling for treatment due to the aggression’s closure of Sana’a International Airport, he added.

Sana’a airport has been closed to flights since August 9, 2016, by the Saudi-led aggression. In the six years since thousands of people may have died prematurely because they were unable to travel abroad for treatment.

Not only bullets and bombs are killing enough people, but the airport closure is also condemning thousands more to premature death.

Sana’a has called repeatedly on the UN to put pressure on the US-Saudi aggression to lift the restrictions on Yemen’s airspace, and to allow medical supplies to be imported and patients in need of treatment to leave from Sana’a airport.