March 26: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

On Thursday, March 26, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, the Saudi-US warplanes carried out 12 raids on Medghal and Serwah regions.

In Hajjah, it conducted a raid on the Bani Hassan area in the Abs district.

In Saada, the Saudi army carried out artillery shelling against civilians’ property in Baqim district, near the border; in addition, a Saudi airstrike targeted Western Majazah near Asir Saudi province.

In Hodeidah, west coast of Yemen, a source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room announced that the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries committed a number of 119 violations during the past 24 hours.

Three violations were by the dropping of bombs, by drones, on Al-Tuhita and Al-Faza.

Moreover, the violations include the hovering of 8 espionage drones in the airspace of Kilo-16, Al-Durayhimi, Al-Tuhita, Al-Faza, Al-Jabaliya.

Also, the bombing with artillery shells and missiles (13 violations), the usage of diverse weapons ( 92 violations).