Rally held in Canada calls for stopping US war on Yemen

The Canadian organization Mao for Peace held on Friday a solidarity rally of six years of steadfastness in the face of the US-Saudi aggression against Yemen.

Participants stressed that they stand by the Yemeni people, and condemned the continued of the US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, and the rest of the countries in providing military, logistical, and intelligence support and continue to sell weapons to the US-Saudi aggression coalition.

They condemned attacks on civilians, besieging and punishing an entire people by closing airports and ports, blockades, and piracy of commercial and food vessels.

Dozens of Yemeni community and Canadian political activists carried the Yemeni flag in their cars, posters, and slogans calling for an end to the war in Yemen and an end to arms deals for Saudi Arabia and the UAE.