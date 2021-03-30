March 29: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, March 29, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, the Saudi aggressive warplanes carried out 15 airstrikes on Serwah district and 3 raids on Medghal district.

In Saada, northern Yemen, the Saudi targeted citizens’ properties with artillery shells in Baqim area, near the border.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room announced earlier that the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries committed 90 violations within Hodeidah frontlines during the past 24 hours.

Among the violations was the lauching of two raids using drones on Al-Faza and Al-Tuhayta, the hovering of 9 espionage drones in the airspace of Kilo 16, the city, Al-Tuhayat, Al-Faza, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Jah, and the creation of fortifications near 50th Street and Al-Tuhayat.

Moreover, the source pointed out that 16 violations were conducted using by artillery bombardment, with a number of 215 shells, and 61 other violations, which were carried out using a diverse of weapons.