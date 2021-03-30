Mohammad Abdulsalam : we cannot accept barter of humanitarian situation

YemenExtra

Head of the National Delegation, Mohammad Abdulsalam said in a tweet, ” The unwillingness to separate the humanitarian issue from other issues is an indication of the lack of seriousness in reaching a comprehensive and just peaceful solution. “

Abdulsalam explained that there is no place for semi-solutions when it comes to humanitarian situations.

Abdul Salam said the “delivery of food, fuel and medical supplies is a humanitarian right.”

He stressed the firm position of the National Delegation not to subject the humanitarian issue to any quid pro quo.