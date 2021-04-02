Mercenaries entrenched in displaced camps in Marib: Abdulsalam

YemenExtra

The aggression mercenaries and militia of al-Qaeda and ISIS fighting with them are entrenching themselves in the displaced people camps in Marib province, head of the national delegation has said.

“The withdrawal of the aggression mercenaries along with al-Qaeda and ISIS in Marib made them hid and entrenched in the camps of the displaced,” Mohamed Abdulsalam posted on Wednesday on Twitter.

He indicated that they use the displaced as human shields, saying they “put them in the forefront to protect the camps.”

He held the aggression coalition and its mercenaries fully responsible for such cowardly and criminal behavior.