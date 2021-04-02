Statistics reveal aggression’s crimes in Marib in six years

YemenExtra

During six years of aggression, the US-Saudi aggression warplanes targeted Marib province more than 30,000 times, according to a statistical report issued on Thursday.

Over 2,000 airstrikes hit the province in the first three months of 2021, the report issued by the Media Center of Marib province showed. The airstrikes resulted in the death and injury of 796 people, most of them women and children.

More than 54,147 families have been displaced, including 3,773 who have fled to the capital Sana’a.

Nearly 592 houses, 183 farms and 29 schools were destroyed and damaged.

In the health sector, the aggression destroyed 3 hospitals, 4 medical centers, in addition to the repercussions of the blockade, which caused the suspension of many health centers due to the shortage of fuel, medicines and medical supplies.

The airstrikes also destroyed 15 bridges in a number of areas of the province with the aim of isolating the province’s areas from each other and from neighboring provinces, in addition to destroying some 80 vehicles and six heavy construction equipment.

The statistics reported the targeting of 13 mosques in the province, the majority of which were completely destroyed and some were severely damaged. The airstrikes targeted and destroyed more than 9 water projects and tanks, depriving thousands of families of clean drinking water.

According to the statistics, the airstrikes did not spare the archaeological sites and targeted 7 sites in the province, including the historic Marib Dam, the Temple of the Throne of Bilqis, and the historic city of Baraqish, causing significant damage.

The center said that the province is being subjected to hysterical bombardment nowadays by the US-Saudi aggression, which has aggravated the people suffering and deprived them of mobility and access to the most basic services.

Moreover, the report showed that Safer company is being subjected to organized looting of crude oil and directly from wells, where they produce about 40,000 barrels per day from sector 18, which also produces 800 metric tons per day of domestic gas. All the revenues, estimated to be over $7.5 billion, went into the pockets of mercenaries during the past six years.