April 8: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, April 8, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Al-Dhale, a child was killed and his father was wounded after they were hit by a shell, which was launched by the Saudi-UAE mercenaries, as they were returning to their home in Shakhb, al-Hasha district.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 172 violations, including the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya and Haiss, the launching of bombs using drones in Al-Faza.

In addition, the violations include the hovering of 10 espionage drones in the airspace of Kilo 16, Al-Jah, Al-Tuhayat, Al-Faza and Al-Jabaliya. 37 violations were conducted by missile and artillery shelling, while 121 other violations using diverse weapons.

In Marib, the US-backed Saudi aggressors launched 13 raids on Serwah district, two raids on the Medghal district, and two raids on the Jabal Murad district.

In Saada, it carried out an airstrike on Ma’ran area, the district of Haydan.

Additionally, A Saudi missile attack targeted the Jumah bin Fadil area in the Haydan, in addition to separate areas in Razih, near the border.