Yemeni Attacks Against Abha and Jizan Saudi Airports

YemenExtra

On Friday afternoon, Yemen’s Air Force carried out an attack on a target of vital importance at Abha International Airport.

“The Air Force carried out an offensive operation on a vital site at Abha International Airport with a drone, type “Qasef 2k” that hit its target accurately, thanks to Allah,” the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said this afternoon.

On Thursday, the Air Force targeted warplanes hangars in Jizan airport with a Qasef 2k drone and accurately reached its target.

The military spokesman emphasized that this targeting comes within the framework of the legitimate response to the military escalation of the Saudi aggressors, in addition to their comprehensive siege on Yemen.