Houthi Reminds the Coalition With the Comprehensive Solution Document to Reach Peace

The member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, affirmed that the aggressive countries are still lagging behind in taking peace steps, noting that the visions provided by Sana’a as solutions are sufficient to prove their seriousness of peace.

“The countries of aggression are reluctant to take practical steps for peace civilians can prove by seeing its effects on their salaries,” Mohammed Ali al-Houthi said on Twitter, on the occasion of passing one year since the presentation of The Comprehensive Solution Document.

“The visions of solutions presented are sufficient to prove the seriousness of our desire to stop the aggression, lift the siege, and establish the foundations of real peace,” he added.

The member of the Supreme Political Council called on activists, politicians and media professionals to re-publish the peace visions presented by Sanaa and revive them with negotiations, referring to The Comprehensive Solution Document presented by the Republic of Yemen.

It is noteworthy that the document presented on the same day of the past year, April 8, included stopping the war on all fronts, lifting the air, sea and land blockade, and implementing confidence-building measures, which include the paying of salaries of all sectors, reconstruction and reparation, and other steps needed to end the war on Yemen.