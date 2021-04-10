Warning of Consequences of Measures Against Citizens in Aden Airport

YemenExtra

Foreign Minister warned of the consequences of provocative measures, taken by security men following the US-Saudi-UAE aggressors, on Aden Airport, preventing citizens holding travel documents issued from Sana’a, from traveling.

In letters sent to United Nations officials, the Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized that such irresponsible actions aim at obstructing political settlement and the current negotiations in Muscat.

He pointed out that these provocations create more problems and suffering for Yemeni citizens in his movements, sending negative messages to the international community, with intention of not recognizing efforts towards peace, comprehensive settlement, lifting the siege, and stopping the aggression.

Sharaf called for placing those security forces and their leaders at Aden Airport under international criminal and legal sanctions as obstacles to peace.