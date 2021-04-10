April 9: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Friday, April 9, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, a citizen was killed after he was shot by the Saudi forces in the Al-Raqo area in the Munabeh district. In addition, a Saudi raid targeted the Bani Sayyah area in the Razih district.

In Al-Jawf, the US-supported Saudi fighter jets conducted 6 airstrikes on the Al-Marazeeq area in the Khub Al-Sha`af district.

In the province of Marib, a number of four raids targeted the Serwah district while another targeted the district of Medghal.

In Al-Bayda, the warplanes of the aggressors carried out four airstrikes on the Sawadiyah district.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room announced earlier that the aggression forces had committed 219 violations in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours.

Moreover, the source added that the violations include the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya and the hovering of 9 espionage UAVs in the airspace of Kilo 16, 50th Street, Al-Jabaliya and Al-Tuhayta.

The source pointed out that the violations included artillery shelling (37 violations) and the use of diverse weaponsa (172 violations).