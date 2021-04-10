Mass rallies in Yemen’s liberated governorates condemn crimes of aggression

YemenExtra

Yemeni liberated provinces staged on Friday mass rallies to denounce crimes of aggression .

Participants of Yemen’s liberated provinces denounced the continued US-Saudi aggression coalition in imposing an unjust siege on the Yemeni people and detaining fuel ships.

Participants considered the blockade and crimes are war crimes against the Yemeni people.

They emphasized the continuation of the general mobilization and supplying the fronts with men and money to defend the homeland.