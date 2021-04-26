FM meets Deputy Head of UNMHA

YemenExtra

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf met on Sunday with Deputy Head of the United Nations Mission to support Hodeida Agreement (UNMHA), Daniela Kroslak.

They reviewed the mission’s activities and future steps in its program, including the meeting with the parties to the Stockholm Agreement during the coming period.

The meeting also dealt with the proposal to use Hodeida airport within the framework of UNMHA operations after its rehabilitation, as a first stage to operate the airport to provide its services.

The Foreign Minister expressed hope that solutions would not be divided within the framework of the current plans to reach a settlement and bring peace to Yemen.

Sharaf pointed out that the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression coalition intentionally violates the Stockholm Agreement on Hodeida on a daily basis, noting the continued detention of fuel ships, in contradiction to the agreement.

He confirmed that the path towards achieving peace is known and requires taking courageous and clear confidence-building measures.

For her part, Kroslak said that the mission continues to perform its duties according to the Stockholm Agreement.