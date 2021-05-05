Sanaa Appeals to UNESCO to Save Historic City of Tarim

YemenExtra

The Ministry of Culture has appealed to UNESCO to quickly intervene to preserve the historic city of Tarim in Hadramout province.

Tarim city witnessed torrential rains which led to the destruction of a number of historic homes.

Tarim is one of the most important historical Islamic cities in the World, the culture ministry’s statement said, adding it includes unique buildings, palaces and famous mosques.

The statement called on the people of Tarim to prevent random construction, especially in the streams of torrents to ensure the ease of rainwater and torrential flow.