Ansarullah spokesman calls for a serious Arab/Islamic stand against the Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa
YemenExtra
The spokesman for Ansarullah, Mr. Mohammed Abdulsalam, called for a serious Arab and Islamic stand against the Zionists storming the Al-Aqsa (Al-Quds), attacking worshipers, and displacing families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.
“The positions must go beyond the statements of condemnation to support the Palestinian resistance until it reaches the restoration of its rights and the liberation of sanctities,” Abdulsalam said.