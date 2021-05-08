YemenEXtra
YemenExtra

May 7: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

3

YemenExtra

On Friday, May 7, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, several people were killed and wounded due to a Saudi airstrike at the Al-Sahari village, where a rally was being organized in support of Palestine, in Majzar district.

Moreover, the Saudi aggressive warplanes launched 10 raids on Serwah district and two raids on the Majzar district.

Continue Reading