May 7: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Friday, May 7, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, several people were killed and wounded due to a Saudi airstrike at the Al-Sahari village, where a rally was being organized in support of Palestine, in Majzar district.

Moreover, the Saudi aggressive warplanes launched 10 raids on Serwah district and two raids on the Majzar district.