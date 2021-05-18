Three civilians killed, wounded by Saudi Airstrikes on Saada, Yemen

YemenExtra

3 citizens were killed and wounded, today, as a result of the US-supported Saudi raids against the Yemeni northern province of Saada.

The warplanes of the Saudi-led aggressors targeted the Maran area in the Haydan district with a number of raids, which resulted in the death of a citizen and the wounding of 2 others, an official source reported from Saada.

The source condemned the Saudi aggressors’ targeting of citizens and their property for more than 6 years in light of international silence, blaming the United Nations and human rights organizations for the heinous crimes committed by the aggressors against Yemeni civilians.