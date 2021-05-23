Air defenses shoot down Saudi combat spy plane in Jawf

YemenExtra

The air defenses of the Yemeni Army shot down, Last Tuesday, a combat UAV type “CH4”, which belongs to the Saudi air forces. The drone was shot in the Al-Jawf governorate, in the district of Al-Maraziq .

The Spokesman of the Yemeni Army, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said that the air defenses shot down the Chinese-made CH4 drone with a suitable missile as it was carrying out hostile operations in the airspace of Yemen.

Furthermore, the spokesman of the army threatened the aggressors that Yemen’s airspace is not a place to go to as a “trip”.