YPC: The Saudi Aggressive Coalition is Still Holding Five Oil Ships

The Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) confirmed that the forces of the US-supported Saudi-led coalition are still holding 5 oil ships, including a ship loaded with diesel fuel.

The company said in a statement on Saturday that the aggressors are detaining 4 oil ships with a total tonnage of (116,236) tons of gasoline for various periods, the maximum of which is five months.

The YPC confirmed that all tankers have obtained permits from the United Nations and that the cargo complies with the conditions contained in the concept of the verification and inspection mechanism.

Furthermore, the statement indicated that the aggressors have not been pressurized by the United Nations, as it is the international body concerned with facilitating the entry of imports of basic goods.

The statement noted the United Nations’ prejudice despite its explicit recognition of the humanitarian crisis and the consequences resulting from the severe shortage of fuel supplies, and its emphasis on ensuring the flow of basic goods.