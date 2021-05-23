President calls on aggression to lift siege, engage in peace talks

YemenExtra

President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi Al-Mashat called on Friday the aggression coalition to stop the military and economic war and to lift the siege on the people as well as to end its military presence on the lands and waters of Yemen.

In his speech on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of Yemeni unity, Al-Mashat called on the leadership of the coalition, represented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to seriously engage in peace talks to stop all hostilities on all fronts and address the effects and repercussions of the war, leading to the resumption of relations on the basis of sincere brotherhood, good neighborliness, mutual respect, joint cooperation, and the maintenance of the security, sovereignty, interests of the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.

He reiterated the United Nations and everyone’s readiness to contribute effectively to achieving peace while stressing that the humanitarian aspects are non-negotiable.

Re-opening airports and seaports and ending the blockade are pure rights of the Yemeni people, and such issues should not be subjugated to negotiations or be a card to extract negotiating gains on the political and military sides, he said.

The President affirmed that the insistence on linking the humanitarian fields with the military and political conflict is an incomprehensible and unjustified act, and will remain an obstacle to achieve peace, and whoever insists on this or legitimizes the continuation of the siege on the Yemeni people bears the responsibility for all repercussions.

Saba