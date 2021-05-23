Entesaf calls on forming an Intl. committee to investigate the crimes of the aggressors against Yemeni civilians

YemenExtra

Entesaf Organization, which supports the Rights of Women and Children, condemned the crimes of the US-supported Saudi-led aggression, this week, against Yemeni civilians in the governorates of Sana’a and Saada.

The organization called for the formation of an international investigation committee to look into the crimes committed by the aggressors against unarmed civilians.

“We condemn the series of crimes committed by the aggressive Coalition against children, as the coalition targeted civilians with raids on Wadi Leh – Al Zahir district – Saada Governorate on Friday, May 21, 2021, which resulted in the killing of (3) persons, including a child, and the injury of another person, while another child was also injured as a result of an explosion of Saudi bomb remnants in the village of Remada – Nehm District – Sanaa Governorate,” the organization said in a statement on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Furthermore, it emphasized that the daily crimes, attacks, and violations committed by the coalition against the Yemeni people, especially children and women in the various Yemeni governorates, are a grave violation of international humanitarian law, which criminalizes targeting innocent civilians.