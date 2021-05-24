May 23: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Sunday, May 23, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

Marib: 4 airstrikes launched by the Saudi-led warplanes targeted the districts of Medghal and Serwah.

Al-Jawf: 4 Saudi raids were carried out in the Al-Mazariq area in Khub Al-Sha’af district.

In Hodeidah, a source from the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room stated that the aggressors committed 145 violations against the ceasefire agreement of Sweden, which included the creation of combat fortifications and the dropping of two bombs, using drones, in Al-Faza.