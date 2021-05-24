Sayyed Abdulmalik: Israel Will Suffer More Defeats

YemenExtra

Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi, on Sunday affirmed the Yemeni people’s stance in supporting the Palestinian people .

“Israeli enemies will suffer more defeats at the hands of Palestinians until final victory is achieved by the resistance front,” Sayyed Abdulmalik said in a speech while addressing a ceremony held to inaugurate Ansarullah’s summer courses.

Sayyed Abdulmalik said, “We are facing an aggression supervised by the United States, planned by Israel and Britain, and implemented by their mercenaries.”

He said the Israeli enemy will suffer more defeats and setbacks until God gives the Palestinian people and nation a decisive victory and a clear conquest to root out the criminal enemy,” he said.

