Mercenaries of the Saudis in Marib Torture a Prisoner Till Death: Committee

YemenExtra

The National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs confirmed that the mercenaries of the Saudi aggressors in Marib province had tortured the prisoner “Kahlan Abdul Hakim Al-Rumim” until he was killed.

“During the implementation of a prisoner exchange deal with the mercenaries two weeks ago, we were surprised by the handover of the prisoner Kahlan Abdul Hakim Hassan Al-Rameem, who was a lifeless body with traces of torture, and after examining the body by a forensic doctor, it was confirmed that he died under torture,” the committee said in a statement.

The National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs condemned the crime that was committed by the mercenaries of the Saudi aggressors against the prisoner, blaming the leadership of the aggressors and their mercenaries in Marib with moral and legal responsibility.

Furthermore, the committee stresses that the recurrence of such crimes against the prisoners is a natural result of the silence of the United Nations and its organizations operating in Yemen.

The committee asked the UN envoy to condemn this crime and to put pressure on the Saudi aggressive forces and their mercenaries to stop these criminal practices against the prisoners.

It also called on local and international organizations to condemn these crimes and their perpetrators and to prosecute them legally until they obtain their deterrent punishment.