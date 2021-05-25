Child Killed In Saudi Cluster Bomb’s Blast In Saada

A child was killed when a solid part of remnants of cluster bombs that shelled by the Saudi-led coalition on Saada province.

According to a security official in the province, the part of cluster bomb, fired earlier by the coalition forces, went off in Damaj area, killing the child.

The official added, “The international institutions, UNDP in Yemen, are unable to provide devices for detection of explosives, as the coalition is not allowed to enter such as the devices.”