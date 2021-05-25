Ansarullah’s Spokesman Congratulates Lebanon On Anniversary Of Victory Over Zionist Enemy

Ansarullah’s spokesman congratulated Lebanon on the anniversary of the victory over the Zionist enemy and the liberation of southern Lebanon.

“We congratulate Lebanon on the anniversary of the victory and liberation from which the enemy entity came out with a humiliating defeat in a military battle , not a political ,” Mohammed Abdulslam said in a tweet today.

“This anniversary coincides with the qualitative progress of the Palestinian resistance in the Battle of Sword al-Quds to remind everyone that the way to liberate and restore rights comes only by making sacrifices and fighting for,” he added .