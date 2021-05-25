Countries Normalizing Complicit in Killing of Palestinian Women, Children: Report

YemenExtra

Iran’s Judiciary chief says those countries that normalized their relations with the Zionist regime in Tel Aviv are parties to the killing of innocent Palestinian women and children.

As many as 200 Palestinians, including 59 children and 35 women, have died during a significant escalation in the Israeli military’s attacks against Gaza, according to Gaza’s health ministry. More than 1,300 others have also been injured in the onslaught.

“The killing of women and children and destruction of buildings,” especially in highly populated areas, as well as acts of oppression against the inhabitants of Gaza have once again proved the passivity and inaction of the United Nations Security Council and other international institutions.“

“Those countries that were after normalization with the usurping Zionist regime and granted it false legitimacy through their support and backing are certainly accomplices to the massacre of innocent Palestinian children and women,” Iran’s top judge said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian judiciary chief said the recent crimes against Palestinians, which were met by the inaction of international organizations have dashed the Palestinian people’s hope of claiming their rights through the so-called advocates of human rights.

It showed that the US and Western countries, which are witnessing the Israeli regime’s crimes, would never take a step to restore the Palestinians’ rights.

He emphasized that the Palestinian people should make the enemy regret its acts and force it to back down by relying on God Almighty and strengthening their resistance and self-confidence.

Iraq’s al-Nujaba resistance movement has mentioned its readiness to provide the Palestinians with military support and to even engage in the fight against Israel, noting that its weapons can hit targets deep in the occupied territories.

Speaking in an interview with Iran’s Mehr news agency, Nasr al-Shammari, the official spokesman of the al-Nujaba, reiterated his movement’s firm position on supporting the Palestinian people with all possible means.

“We in the Islamic resistance of Iraq won’t spare any effort to support our brothers in the Palestinian resistance and our people in dear Palestine; this is our legitimate and moral duty,” he said.

“We are ready to support the Palestinians resistance with weapons and expertise and even direct participation in the fight against that deformed entity,” Shammari said.

In his part, the leader of the revolution Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has affirmed that the Yemeni people stand completely with the Palestinian people and their resistance.

Al-Houthi said the Yemeni people will remain in a state of readiness regarding all possibilities and developments.

“We will maintain continuous coordination with the brothers in the resistance movements in Palestine and the axis of resistance,” he added.

Al-Houthi praised the actions of the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance in response to the Israeli attacks.

Saba