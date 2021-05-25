May 24: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Monday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, a citizen was wounded by the shooting of the Saudi border guards that targeted the Al-Raqo area located in the district of Monabeh, near the border.

In Al-Jawf, a number of 4 airstrikes targeted the district of Al-Hazm.

As for Marib, the US-supported Saudi warplanes launched two raids on the Serwah district.

In Hajjah, an espionage-combat UAV launched a raid on the city of Haradh.

In the coastal province of Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room said the aggressors and their mercenaries committed 78 violations in frontlines during the past 24 hours.

It explained that among the violations were 5 violations by the launching of 5 bombs using drones on Al-Jabaliya and Al-Faza, the hovering of 11 espionage drones over Al-Jabaliya, Al-Durayhimi, Al-Mazhar, Al-Faza, and Al-Tuhita.

Moreover, 4 violations were conducted with the use of artillery shells and 57 violations using diverse weapons.