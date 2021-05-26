HR Ministry condemns Saudi the abuses on Yemeni expatriates

YemenExtra

The Ministry of Human Rights denounced, on Tuesday, the Saudi authority for forcing Yemeni expatriates at the ports to take the corona vaccine twice, with the aim of delaying their work and causing the end of the replenishment of their stays.

The ministry said in a statement that these procedures have no legal justification other than to satisfy the tendency of condescension and persecution practiced by the Saudi regime against expatriates who have been driven by the need to leave their homes in search of a decent life.

Moreover, the statement called on the Saudi authorities to deal responsibly with expatriates and secure them through solutions and treatments that prevent them from committing any violations.

The statement also called on all international bodies and organizations to protect Yemeni expatriates from such abuses.