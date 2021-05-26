12 mercenary soldiers return to Sana’a

YemenExtra

The National Center for Returnees in the capital Sana’a on Tuesday received 12 dissent soldiers .

The dissent soldiers came from the Saudi-UAE aggressors’ camps located in the western coast of Yemen, as well as borderline fronts and Marib frontlines along with their military gears.

During the reception, the returnees expressed their gratitude for the good reception, calling on those who are still fighting against Yemen’s sovereignty to benefit from the general amnesty decision and leave the invaders and mercenaries’ camps.