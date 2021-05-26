FM meets director of UN envoy office in Sana’a

YemenExtra

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf met here on Tuesday with the director of the Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen Ayman Makki.

In the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed the firm position of the political leadership in Sana’a, which stems from the principle of achieving a complete and permanent peace for the Yemeni people, including a comprehensive ceasefire and lifting the blockade, allowing ships loaded with oil derivatives, domestic gas and commercial goods to enter Hodeida port without restrictions and re-opening Sana’a International Airport.

He said that these steps are important and necessary to prepare for the subsequent negotiations that include all parties to reach a sustainable political settlement.

Minister Sharaf indicated that ending the military aggression and the departure of the foreign forces from the Yemeni territories and lifting the blockade imposed on Yemen will contribute to achieving the appropriate atmosphere for any negotiations among the various parties.