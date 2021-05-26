Oxfam Employee gets killed in Aden

YemenExtra

The Oxfam international organization that is also operating in Yemen stated that an employee of theirs’ was killed as he was going to the city of Aden, south of Yemen.

Oxfam said that “Fathi Mahmoud Ali Salem Al-Zariqi,” the chief logistics officer for the humanitarian response programs at the organization’s office in Aden, died of wounds on Tuesday as a result of a shooting that took place on Monday at a checkpoint while he was heading to Aden province.

The organization indicated that Fathi – a Yemeni citizen, aged 42, was traveling with another colleague in Oxfam in addition to one of the drivers contracting with the organization when he was caught during an exchange of fire at a checkpoint, and all of them were wounded and the three were taken to hospital, while he died.

Fathi died of wounds the next day. The driver is still receiving intensive care and is in stable condition so far. The other employee of Oxfam was discharged from the hospital.