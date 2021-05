YemenExtra

Today, Wednesday, a citizen was wounded by the shooting of the Saudi border guards in the Al-Raqo area within Monabbeh district, near the border, Saada governorate.

It is noteworthy that just last Monday, a citizen was injured after he was shot by the Saudi border guards in the Al-Raqo area.

The Saudi attacks against the areas near the border are being committed on a daily basis, as they target citizens and destroy property.