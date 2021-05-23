May 22: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Saturday, May 22, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 128 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE aggressors and their mercenaries during the past 24 hours.

The violations include the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya, as well as the launching of two shells from a combat drone in Al-Faza.

In Marib, the US-supported Saudi air force conducted 15 raids on the districts of Serwah and Medghal.

In Hajjah province, the aggressors carried out two raids on the Al-Mazrak areas in Haradh and Al-Tina within Medi district.