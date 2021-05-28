May 27: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, May 27, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, 3 citizens were killed and two others wounded after they were targeted by a Saudi artillery shelling that took place in Al-Raqo area in Monabeh district, near the border.

Moreover, Saudi warplanes carried out two airstrikes in the Ketaf district within Saada.

In Marib, the US-backed Saudi aggressive warplanes launched 13 raids in Serwah district.

In Al-Jawf, the aggression launched a raid on the Khanjar area in the Khub Wal Sha`af district.

In Hodeidah coastal province, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 108 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE aggressors.

The violations include the hovering of 12 espionage drones over Kilo-16, Haiss, Al-Durayhimi, and Al-Faza. In addition, 20 violations were conducted though lauching missiles and artillery shells.

Furthermore, 73 violations were committed by using diverse weapons.