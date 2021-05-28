Yemen’s FM warns of severe response if UAE occupation of Yemeni territory continues

YemenExtra

The National Salvation Government of Yemen has warned the United Arab Emirates against “the irresponsible actions in Yemeni islands and territories.”

In a statement, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf said “if Abu Dhabi does not leave the territory and islands of Yemen, the flames of war will engulf the country.”

“The Yemeni people reject the illegal practices of the Emirati occupation forces and their desperate attempts to impose a fait accompli on a number of Yemeni islands and lands,” the statement read.

He also stressed that the UAE attempts to impose control over in the Socotra Archipelago, Mayon Island and other occupied provinces and them as de facto parts of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, are a matter that cannot be tolerated, and constitute a violation of the international law.

“Emirati actions in Yemeni islands and lands are subject to Article No. 42 of the Hague Convention of 1907, which states that the state’s territory is considered occupied when it is under the effective authority of an enemy army. These agreements apply to any territory occupied during international hostile operations,” Sharaf added.

“We remind the rulers of Abu Dhabi that our country will be able to bring them back to the right path,” he added. “We warn the rulers of Abu Dhabi to protect their own territory and domination within the borders of the UAE itself.”

He concluded by saying that despite the aggression, Yemen would be able to bring the rulers of Abu Dhabi back to their senses, advising that they “must re-read Yemen’s ancient and modern history in order to find out the fate of all those who tried to invade Yemen and tamper with its destiny.”

Thawra